Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.68. 2,100,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.