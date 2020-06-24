Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,150. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.