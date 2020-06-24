Loudon Investment Management LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,210,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $12,552,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 46,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

