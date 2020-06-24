Loudon Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,916. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44.

