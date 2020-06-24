Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 6,216 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.74. 2,112,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,886. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

