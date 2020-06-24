Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,649. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $282.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day moving average is $244.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

