Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Shares of HD traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $250.31. 2,918,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.47. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

