Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.37. 1,775,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

