Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. The firm has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

