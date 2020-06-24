Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. 7,896,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,407. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

