Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,464.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,967. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $990.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,351.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

