Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.24. 23,600,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,550,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $245.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average is $201.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

