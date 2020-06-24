Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,802,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,107,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

