Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,034. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

