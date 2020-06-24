Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,094 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

UNH stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.60. 3,930,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

