Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 16,401,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,221,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $197.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.