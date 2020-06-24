LUKSO (LYXe) Tops 1-Day Volume of $391,207.00

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. LUKSO has a total market cap of $926,137.92 and approximately $391,207.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.90 or 0.05241345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,900,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

