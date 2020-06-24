Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$1.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) received a C$1.60 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE LUM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 170,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,379. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.