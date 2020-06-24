LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,374. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

