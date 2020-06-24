MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Receives C$19.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.48.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$639,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at C$176,571. Also, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at C$716,341.80. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,250 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$17.86. 237,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -81.55. The company has a current ratio of 104.90, a quick ratio of 103.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.24.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

