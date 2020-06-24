Mark A. Stevens Sells 18,166 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00.

NVDA stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,168,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,103. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.01 and its 200 day moving average is $276.15. The company has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

