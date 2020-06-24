Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 821,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,776,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 188.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,251. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average is $191.80.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

