MedicCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $14,594.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

