Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.0% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,392,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $313,917,000 after purchasing an additional 438,627 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 336,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. 7,721,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,055. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

