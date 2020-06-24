MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.05.

MEG stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,381. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post -1.0228177 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey Doerr bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

