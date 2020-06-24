Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,448,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,424. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

