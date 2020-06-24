Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $225,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. 3,922,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

