Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

