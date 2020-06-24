Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EBSB. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Meridian Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,232. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $582.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

