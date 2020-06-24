Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Down 3.8%

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92, 55,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,400,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

MLND has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 105,457 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.