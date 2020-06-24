MintCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $114.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

