Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 28,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,619,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

