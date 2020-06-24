Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Up to $103.88

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.26, but opened at $103.88. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $100.72, with a volume of 21,774 shares.
MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.22.
The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.
In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
