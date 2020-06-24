Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Up to $103.88

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.26, but opened at $103.88. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $100.72, with a volume of 21,774 shares.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.22.

The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

