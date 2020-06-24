Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $86,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 286,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.