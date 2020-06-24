Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 667,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,707,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

