Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after acquiring an additional 378,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $675,692,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

MS stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 554,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.