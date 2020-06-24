Morpheus Labs Market Cap Achieves $3.98 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $846,530.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.01875584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00170479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00113756 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

