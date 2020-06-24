Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 272,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $340,268,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

MSI traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $138.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

