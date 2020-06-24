Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $505.78 or 0.05243002 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012508 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

