MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. 71,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,895. The company has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MYR Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MYR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

