National Bank Financial Boosts Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.01% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.35.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.51. The company had a trading volume of 615,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,358. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of $300.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.