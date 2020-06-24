National Bank Financial Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$3.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.60.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$641.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5464819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

