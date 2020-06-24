National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$1.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$5.05.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.55. The company had a trading volume of 448,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,448. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.