National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.12.
Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,507. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.