National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.12.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,507. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.269891 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

