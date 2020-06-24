National Bank Financial Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$30.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.85.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO traded down C$0.88 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.1100952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.