National Bank Financial Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$30.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.85.
IMO traded down C$0.88 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$10.27 and a 12 month high of C$37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
