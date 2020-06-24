National Pension Service Acquires 5,910 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Netflix worth $205,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.89 on Wednesday, hitting $457.37. 3,190,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $474.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

