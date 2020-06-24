National Pension Service Acquires 9,248 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $185,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.89.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $8.77 on Wednesday, hitting $369.23. 7,863,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,305,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

