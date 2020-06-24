National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $212,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

DIS stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. 13,010,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

