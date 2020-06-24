National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $93,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $12.39 on Wednesday, hitting $508.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,252. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

