National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $157,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after buying an additional 610,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. 3,303,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

